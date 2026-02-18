J.B. Hunt ‘a little bit more positive’

Management from J.B. Hunt Transport Services provided upbeat commentary at an investor conference on Tuesday. It said truck capacity has notably tightened, and that demand is trending a little ahead of prior expectations.

“Demand seems to be a little bit more positive than what we were expecting early January,” said Brad Delco, J.B. Hunt’s chief financial officer, at Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference in Miami.

Tender rejections and spot rates started moving higher the week before Thanksgiving and haven’t experienced the typical seasonal retreat so far this year. Delco said most of J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) customers are still saying the changes aren’t structural and that the winter storms in December and January are behind the market shift.

Following months of increased regulation on the driver pool (English-language proficiency requirements, non-domiciled CDL restrictions, and ELD and driver school crackdowns), the company experienced a modest, but “as-expected,” peak season. Yet, even without materially improved demand, the market remains tight in the seasonally weakest part of the year.