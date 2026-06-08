AI-powered broker Fura announces latest acquisition

Freight broker Fura announced Monday that it has acquired LG Logistics Solutions. This marked the sixth acquisition for the Cincinnati-based AI-powered 3PL.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Freight brokerage is one of the largest and most fragmented service industries in the country — thousands of small brokers running on manual processes and heavy overhead,” stated a news release from Fura. “Fura’s view is that AI fundamentally changes the math of consolidation: rather than simply stacking acquired businesses on top of each other and inheriting their costs, Fura migrates each acquired brokerage onto a shared automation platform that runs the repetitive work, so every business it acquires gets leaner and more capable than it was standalone.”

LG Logistics Solutions specializes in full-truckload, less-than-truckload and intermodal shipping. The company will gain access to Fura’s platform and AI agents, allowing it to grow its book of business without adding incremental costs. It will also have access to Surround, Fura’s real-time visibility technology.