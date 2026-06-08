AI-powered broker Fura announces latest acquisition

Freight broker Fura announced Monday that it has acquired LG Logistics Solutions. This marked the sixth acquisition for the Cincinnati-based AI-powered 3PL.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Freight brokerage is one of the largest and most fragmented service industries in the country — thousands of small brokers running on manual processes and heavy overhead,” stated a news release from Fura. “Fura’s view is that AI fundamentally changes the math of consolidation: rather than simply stacking acquired businesses on top of each other and inheriting their costs, Fura migrates each acquired brokerage onto a shared automation platform that runs the repetitive work, so every business it acquires gets leaner and more capable than it was standalone.”
LG Logistics Solutions specializes in full-truckload, less-than-truckload and intermodal shipping. The company will gain access to Fura’s platform and AI agents, allowing it to grow its book of business without adding incremental costs. It will also have access to Surround, Fura’s real-time visibility technology.
“Roll-ups in services usually fail because you’re just buying other people’s overhead,” said Jeff Dangelo, Fura co-founder and CEO. “AI changes that equation completely. When we acquire a brokerage, we don’t layer on more cost — we put it on a platform where automation does the repetitive work, so the business runs leaner and serves customers better than it did on its own.”
Fura acquired Barton Logistics for an undisclosed sum in March.
Luis Guardiola, founder of LG Logistics Solutions, and his staff will continue to run the day-to-day operations.
“I looked at where freight is heading, and the brokers trying to do it all by hand are going to be left behind,” Guardiola said. “If you own a brokerage and you’re wondering what the next chapter looks like, this is the most confident I’ve felt about a decision in a long time.”
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