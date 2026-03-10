Freight broker Fura announces 5th acquisition

Freight broker Fura announced it has acquired Barton Logistics. This is Fura’s fifth acquisition, significantly expanding its AI-powered brokerage platform.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Founded in 1997, Bandera, Texas-based Barton Logistics specializes in full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, intermodal and other 3PL services. The deal adds multiple “long-standing shipper partnerships” to Fura’s network.

Frisco, Texas-based Fura is primarily focused on full truckload (dry van, refrigerated and flatbed) transportation. It has more than 550 customers and 16,000 carriers on its platform, which executes over 5,000 shipments per month. The 3PL is actively rolling up small and midsize brokers lacking access to modern automation and pricing tools.