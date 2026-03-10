Freight broker Fura announces 5th acquisition

Freight broker Fura announced it has acquired Barton Logistics. This is Fura’s fifth acquisition, significantly expanding its AI-powered brokerage platform.
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.
Founded in 1997, Bandera, Texas-based Barton Logistics specializes in full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, intermodal and other 3PL services. The deal adds multiple “long-standing shipper partnerships” to Fura’s network.
Frisco, Texas-based Fura is primarily focused on full truckload (dry van, refrigerated and flatbed) transportation. It has more than 550 customers and 16,000 carriers on its platform, which executes over 5,000 shipments per month. The 3PL is actively rolling up small and midsize brokers lacking access to modern automation and pricing tools.
“We believe the future of logistics will be built by combining great operators with great technology,” said Fura CEO Jeff Dangelo in a news release. Dangelo said Fura’s giving “experienced operators the tools, automation, and scale they need to grow faster.”
Barton Logistics will begin operating on Fura’s technology platform, which offers AI-enabled carrier sourcing and pricing tools along with real-time shipment visibility and deeper operational capabilities.
“Independent brokerages have incredible operator talent, but they often lack access to modern technology infrastructure,” said Ryan Morrow, chief revenue officer at Fura. … “When experienced teams join Fura, they immediately gain access to AI-powered tools that help them win more freight, automate manual workflows, and scale their business.”
Fura’s previous acquisitions include Chaos Logistics, AOK Freight, Organized Transport and Pinwheel Logistics.
“Our focus has always been on building trusted relationships with our customers and delivering reliable service,” said Mandy Barton, founder of Barton Logistics. “Joining Fura allows us to keep doing exactly that, while gaining access to technology and scale that would be difficult for an independent brokerage to build on its own.”