Old Dominion ‘encouraged’ as declines moderate in February

Declines in Old Dominion Freight Line’s key metrics moderated in February. A 3.3% year-over-year decline in revenue per day during the month was better than the 6.8% drop the less-than-truckload carrier recorded in January.

“We are encouraged by trends that we have seen develop in our business … we remain cautiously optimistic about the direction of the domestic economy,” said Marty Freeman, Old Dominion president and CEO, in a news release.

Old Dominion’s (NASDAQ: ODFL) tonnage declined 6.8% y/y in February as a 7% decline in daily shipments was only partially offset by a 0.2% increase in weight per shipment. Revenue per hundredweight (yield) was up 3.5% y/y through the first two months of the year. The carrier previously reported a 3.1% yield increase for January, which implies yield was approximately 4% higher in February.

(Yield, excluding fuel surcharges, was 4.1% higher y/y in the first two months of the period.)