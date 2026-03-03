Saia’s tonnage declines moderate in February

Facing tough comparisons to a year ago, less-than-truckload carrier Saia’s tonnage declines moderated in February as daily shipment counts turned positive.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported Tuesday that tonnage was down 2.7% year over year in February, an improvement from January’s 7% decline. The February result was driven by a 0.3% increase in daily shipments, which was more than offset by a 3% decline in weight per shipment.

Both months were up against low-double-digit increases in 2025. On a two-year-stacked comparison, Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) tonnage was up 9.5% in February (up 6.8% in January). Saia’s prior-year comps begin to ease in April (plus-4.4%), turning negative by May.

Management from the company previously indicated that January shipments, which were down 2.1% y/y, would have increased without the severe winter storms. (January tonnage would have been down approximately 4% to 4.5%.)