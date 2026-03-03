LMI: Freight market recovery in ‘full-swing’

A monthly report compiling sentiment among supply chain managers said February provided more evidence “that the long-awaited freight market comeback is in full-swing.”

The Logistics Managers’ Index—a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction—returned a reading of 41 for transportation capacity in February. That was 6 percentage points lower than January and on par with November 2021—”the height of the covid shipping boom.”

The squeeze on capacity was widespread but especially pronounced at large companies (1,000 employees or more), which reported a contraction rate of 32.6.

Severe winter storms in December and January temporarily reduced available capacity. However, carriers and 3PLs continue to point to heightened regulatory enforcement as the driving force behind the market tightening.