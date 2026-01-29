Prologis forecasts ‘moderate global rent growth’ in 2026

Warehouse operator Prologis sees “a new cycle is kicking off” in 2026. Rental demand was soft in the first half of 2025 but improved in the back half as trade headwinds cleared and corporations refocused on long-term supply chain needs.

“Softness in early 2025 gave way to renewed activity from large users and e-commerce operators once trade policies fell into a narrower band of potential outcomes,” a Thursday report from Prologis Research said.

Weak trends were seen worldwide last year as global rents fell 3.7%. The average rent decline was 2.3% in the first half of the year, slowing to just 1.4% by the second half.

“This shift marks a critical transition period for occupiers, operators, investors and developers as planning for 2026 accelerates,” the report said.