Accident claims weigh on Landstar’s Q4

Freight broker Landstar System said strength in flatbed demand largely offset a still soft dry van truckload market during the fourth quarter. However, revenue per load trends outpaced typical seasonality in December and so far in January.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 70 cents after the market closed on Wednesday. The result was 61 cents worse year over year. The number included $22 million (49 cents per share) in unfavorable claims activity from separate tragic vehicular accidents, and $2.1 million (5 cents per share) in noncash impairment charges from its divestiture of Landstar Metro.

(The company disclosed the items last week and said it plans to appeal a recent post-trial judgement.)

Consolidated revenue of $1.17 billion was 3% lower y/y, largely due to a 40% revenue decline in its ocean shipping business.