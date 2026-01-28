Newsletters Contact Us
Accident claims weigh on Landstar’s Q4

Freight broker notes pricing green shoots in December, January

Landstar's fourth-quarter result included several charges from unfavorable claims activity. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight broker Landstar System said strength in flatbed demand largely offset a still soft dry van truckload market during the fourth quarter. However, revenue per load trends outpaced typical seasonality in December and so far in January.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 70 cents after the market closed on Wednesday. The result was 61 cents worse year over year. The number included $22 million (49 cents per share) in unfavorable claims activity from separate tragic vehicular accidents, and $2.1 million (5 cents per share) in noncash impairment charges from its divestiture of Landstar Metro.

(The company disclosed the items last week and said it plans to appeal a recent post-trial judgement.)

Consolidated revenue of $1.17 billion was 3% lower y/y, largely due to a 40% revenue decline in its ocean shipping business.

Table: Landstar’s key performance indicators

Truck transportation revenue was flat y/y at $1.08 billion. Load counts fell 1% but revenue per load was up 1%. Strength in flatbed was offset by softer dry van trends. Flatbed revenue increased 11% y/y to $401 million as loads increased 3% and revenue per load jumped 8%.

Total truck revenue per load increased 6% from October to December, due to a reduction in truck capacity, Landstar said. The metric increased 1.5% sequentially in the fourth quarter, which was 50 basis points ahead of normal seasonality.

Landstar noted modest softness in consumer durables revenue (down 2% y/y) along with continued weakness in the automotive (down 7%) and construction (down 3%) verticals. Flatbed demand benefitted from the build out of data centers and decent energy-related revenue (up 6%).

The company’s substitute linehaul revenue was down 15% y/y. Linehaul revenue usually moves notably higher as the market tightens and truck capacity becomes tougher to find.

Revenue generated by business capacity owners (BCOs) increased 2% y/y to $458 million as loads increased 4% and revenue per load fell 2%.

(Landstar’s BCOs are owner operators who haul almost exclusively for the company.)

Trucks provided by BCOs declined 4% y/y to 8,514 units. That was 104 units lower than in the third quarter. The third quarter marked the first sequential increase in BCO truck count since the 2022 first quarter. The BCO truck count previously peaked at 11,935 units.

Retention among the group has improved and truck utilization was 8% higher y/y to nearly 24 loads per truck during the quarter.

Truck counts from BCOs usually increase as the market sees a sustained period of higher TL rates. Landstar expects the BCO fleet to grow in 2026.

BCO revenue per mile — Landstar’s preferred metric for TL pricing as it excludes fluctuations in diesel fuel prices — was down 1% y/y in the fourth quarter for both dry van and flatbed shipments. Dry van revenue per mile was down 1% sequentially in both October and November, but improved 3% sequentially in December, which was slightly better than normal seasonality.

Chart: SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates stepped higher through peak season as new constraints on the driver pool took hold. Severe winter weather amid a tighter capacity backdrop is keeping rates elevated in recent days. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

The company didn’t provide formal guidance, but said revenue may only decline by a low-single-digit percentage from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. January truck loads are in line with normal seasonal trends (down 1% y/y), but revenue per load is 4% higher and ahead of typical seasonality. Landstar normally sees a mid- to high-single-digit sequential revenue decline in the first quarter.

Variable contribution margin, or net revenue margin, improved 40 bps y/y to 14.1%. (The metric measures revenue remaining after purchased transportation expenses and agent commissions are paid.)

Operating margin (as a percentage of variable contribution) moved sharply lower to 17.8%. Insurance and claims expenses (as a percentage of BCO revenue) increased 560 bps y/y to 12.3% due to the recent claims activity.

Shares of LSTR were off 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock closed up 1.2% on the day.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.