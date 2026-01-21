Prologis sees U.S. warehouse market tightening through 2026

Warehouse operator Prologis said Wednesday that the market has turned and that key metrics like net absorption, occupancy and rents will improve throughout 2026. It noted on a quarterly call with analysts that vacancy rates have already peaked and rents are turning positive in some markets.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust said it achieved record lease signings in 2025, securing deals covering 228 million square feet of space. Notably, the e-commerce sector accounted for 20% of these new leases. The company is currently seeing improved demand across all warehouse size categories.

Lease starts at Prologis represented 43.8 million square feet in the fourth quarter, a 6% year-over-year decline. Average occupancy fell 30 basis points y/y to 95.3%. However, the fourth quarter marked the highest rate of occupancy for Prologis’ portfolio in 2025. It said it outperformed the broader U.S. market by 300 bps during the year. (Occupancy was 95.8% to close the quarter.)

Net effective rent change on Prologis’ portfolio of multiyear leases was 43.8% in the quarter. Lease mark-to-market (resetting in-place rents to current market rents) was estimated at 18%, which equates to $800 million in future net operating income.