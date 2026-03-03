Thoma Bravo to acquire WWEX Group, combine with Auctane

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced Tuesday that is has entered into an agreement to acquire 3PL WWEX Group. Following the acquisition, Thoma Bravo will combine WWEX Group with a current portfolio company, Auctane. The deal will merge WWEX Group’s $5 billion freight brokerage platform with a leader in intelligent shipping software, significantly expanding WWEX Group’s AI-enabled capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

“By integrating Auctane’s cloud-based software, global carrier connectivity and intelligent automation capabilities with WWEX Group’s extensive logistics expertise and powerful commercial engine, the combined company will seamlessly connect checkout to doorstep across parcel, LTL, truckload and global shipping,” a news release said.

WWEX Group brands include parcel and freight service providers like Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics.