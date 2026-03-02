XPO’s tonnage turns positive in February

XPO’s tonnage officially returned to positive territory in February for the first time since June 2024. The Monday update from the Greenwich, Connecticut-based less-than-truckload carrier followed a second consecutive favorable manufacturing report released earlier in the day.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported a 0.2% year-over-year increase in tonnage during February as a 3% increase in daily shipments was largely offset by a 2.8% decline in weight per shipment. Final January numbers showed tonnage was flat y/y, with shipments up 1.2% and weight per shipment down 1.2%.

Management said on a fourth-quarter call in early February that January tonnage would have been 3% higher y/y, excluding the impact from severe winter storms. February tonnage was likely negatively impacted by a blizzard that dumped roughly three feet of snow across New England at the end of the month.

The company previously forecast tonnage to be flat y/y in the first quarter.