ArcBest awaiting LTL demand inflection

ArcBest reported flattish metrics for February as it awaits a more meaningful turn in less-than-truckload demand. Results at its asset-based segment appeared to decelerate from January, but the prior-year comparison was skewed by a particularly weak January 2025.

The company’s asset-based unit, which includes LTL subsidiary ABF Freight, recorded no year-over-year change to revenue per day for February, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 2% y/y increase in tonnage (entirely driven by higher weight per shipment) was offset by a 2% decline in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. (Higher shipment weights and lower fuel surcharges were headwinds to the yield calculation.)

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) final results for January came in a little better than previously disclosed. Tonnage was 9.9% higher y/y versus its initial expectation for an 8% increase, which was provided on a quarterly call at the end of January. The notable y/y deceleration in volume growth during February was due to January’s easy prior-year comp (negative-9.2%). On a two-year-stacked comparison, tonnage was up 0.7% in January and flat in February. (Its daily revenue and yield metrics were close to flat on a two-year look as well.)

The company said on the January call it had taken on more dynamically priced truckload shipments—pushing shipment weights higher but dragging yields lower—due to weakness across the manufacturing and housing sectors.