Newsletters Contact Us

Less than Truckload (LTL)NewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

Knight-Swift founder, executive chairman Kevin Knight retires

Board appoints David Vander Ploeg as new chairman

Todd Maiden
·
Kevin Knight will continue to serve as a consultant to the company for two years. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Knight-Swift Transportation announced Kevin Knight has retired from his role as executive chairman, effective Wednesday.

Knight was a founder of Knight Transportation and served as the company’s CEO from 1994 to 2014. He played a key role in the company’s 2017 merger with fellow Phoenix-based truckload carrier Swift Transportation. Knight-Swift acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based TL carrier U.S. Xpress in 2023.

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) is one of the nation’s largest diversified freight transportation providers, generating $7.5 billion in annual revenue from its TL, less-than-truckload, logistics and intermodal offerings.

“I am humbled when I reflect on what we have built together and where our company stands today,” said Knight in a Thursday news release. … “As I have been approaching this transition in recent years, I knew this bridge would have to be crossed at some point.

“For me, our merger with Knight and Swift was our greatest collective achievement. The reunification of the Swift and Knight families, combined with timing, diligence, operational improvements, and significant financial returns, enabled us to achieve everything that followed.”

David Vander Ploeg has been appointed Knight-Swift’s chairman. He most recently served as the board’s lead independent director. Vander Ploeg spent 24 years at Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), serving as chief financial officer from 2004 until his 2007 departure.

Knight will serve as a consultant to Knight-Swift for a two-year period.

A separate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Knight will receive $20.3 million for his consulting services and for the forfeiture of unvested equity awards. Half of the fee is payable on June 12, with the remainder being paid in equal monthly installments over the next two years. The agreement also provides medical benefits.

“It cannot be overstated what Kevin has meant to our company, so many of our leaders, including myself, and so many more within our industry,” said Knight-Swift CEO Adam Miller. … “The culture Kevin helped instill which prioritizes safety, operational excellence, and financial discipline is deeply rooted and will continue to mark our efforts to take Knight-Swift to new heights.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.