Airports emerge as critical anchors in the global cold chain

Airports have long been seen as gateways connecting people and products across continents. Today, their role is evolving, as they become central hubs in the global cold chain, supporting the rapid and secure movement of temperature-sensitive goods ranging from vaccines and biologics to fresh produce and specialty foods.
This transformation reflects decades of change in logistics. Where air shipments of perishable goods once relied on a patchwork of refrigerated trucks and sporadic flights, major airports now boast climate-controlled warehouses, specialized cargo handling systems, and advanced monitoring technologies. These capabilities allow shippers to maintain precise temperature integrity throughout transit, ensuring products arrive safely and reliably.
Technological innovation has been a driving force behind the shift. Automation and robotics are streamlining cargo handling, reducing delays, and minimizing the risk of human error. Real-time temperature tracking and predictive analytics give operators an unprecedented view of each shipment, a critical advantage for high-value pharmaceuticals and vaccines, where even minor deviations can compromise efficacy.
Regulatory standards have further shaped the rise of airports as cold chain hubs. Programs such as the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma certification provide benchmarks for quality and compliance. The rise of airports acquiring these certifications not only enhances trust and reliability across the supply chain but also cements air cargo as a fundamental part of the cold chain.
Officials at the IATA have said, “The CEIV Pharma certification ensures that facilities, equipment, operations, and staff comply with pharmaceutical manufacturers’ needs and expectations. Failures along the cold chain are, at times, due to improper documentation, labeling, or poor packaging, and can be catastrophic for small businesses.”
Airports function as critical nodes in an increasingly complex logistics network. They connect air, road, and sometimes rail transport, enabling rapid distribution from production centers to regional markets. For perishable goods, speed is crucial to preserve freshness. For life-saving medications, timely delivery can have direct impacts on patient health. By centralizing cold chain capabilities, airports help streamline these flows, reduce delays, and minimize risks associated with long and fragmented supply chains.
Milton De La Paz, vice president of airline relationship & business development cargo for Dallas Fort Worth airport, said in an Air Cargo Week article, “DFW has strategically invested in advanced cold chain solutions to handle pharmaceuticals and perishables. Our state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facilities, along with real-time monitoring systems, ensure the integrity of sensitive goods throughout their journey.”
Chicago O’Hare International Airport has invested heavily in cold chain infrastructure, launching a dedicated pharmaceutical trade lane to facilitate the secure movement of temperature-sensitive products from India to the U.S. Nearby facilities, such as World Courier’s 34,000-square-foot warehouse, support complex pharmaceutical shipments including cryogenic storage.
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has similarly positioned itself as a global leader in pharmaceutical logistics, with hundreds of thousands of square meters dedicated to cold chain storage. Recent investments, including a large temperature-controlled facility operated by Geodis, reinforce the airport’s capacity to handle a growing volume of sensitive goods.
Looking forward, airports’ role in the cold chain is expected to expand even further. Emerging technologies, including AI-driven inventory management, energy-efficient refrigeration, and enhanced multimodal connectivity, promise to make operations more resilient, efficient, and sustainable.
As demand for temperature-sensitive products continues to rise, airports will increasingly act as hubs where speed, precision, and reliability converge.
Airports may have begun as terminals for travelers, but in the modern supply chain, they serve a broader purpose. From vaccines to fresh foods, airports are now indispensable anchors of the global cold chain, providing the infrastructure, technology, and oversight that ensure sensitive goods move swiftly and safely from origin to destination.