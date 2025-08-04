Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
All Nippon Airways finalizes takeover of Nippon Cargo Airlines

Deal was delayed nearly two years by regulatory hurdles

Eric Kulisch
·
A Nippon Cargo Airlines freighter loads containers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. All Nippon Airways now controls 15 Boeing 747 freighters previously owned or leased by Nippon Cargo Airlines. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • All Nippon Airways (ANA) completed its acquisition of Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA), creating the world's 14th largest airline group by tonnage.
  • The acquisition, delayed by regulatory approvals, significantly expands ANA's international air cargo network and fleet with NCA's 15 Boeing 747 freighters.
  • ANA aims to leverage NCA's expertise to enhance its cargo services and better meet customer needs globally.
  • Despite recent revenue dips in some sectors, the merger positions ANA for stronger growth in the international air cargo market.
All Nippon Airways has finally acquired Nippon Cargo Airlines, the company announced late Sunday, ending a two year saga and creating the world’s 14th largest airline group by tonnage transported. 

ANA postponed completing the deal eight times because of delays in regulatory reviews. Chinese competition authorities approved the deal, with conditions, in early July. The Japan Fair Trade Commission approved the transaction in January.

The acquisition will help All Nippon Airways, which operates six Boeing 767 freighter aircraft and two Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to managing cargo carried by the company’s passenger aircraft, expand its international air cargo network and related products to better support shippers. In 2023, ANA had nine 767 cargo jets in the fleet. 

Nippon Cargo Airlines owns and controls 15 Boeing 747 jumbo freighters: eight 747-8s it flies on its own, plus five older 747-400s operated on its behalf by U.S.-based Atlas Air and two 747-400s crewed by ASL Airlines Belgium.

Japanese ocean and transport company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, also known as NYK Line, agreed in March 2023 to sell NCA to ANA, saying it faced challenges making the investments necessary to maintain the fleet as operating margins contracted.

The companies took much longer than expected to finalize the deal because of difficulty receiving all approvals from nations where the companies operate, according to a high-level source with one of the companies. After initial delays, executives anticipated deal closure to happen in February 2024.

Earlier this year, ANA said it expected to complete the transaction on May 1. 

“The strategic integration of NCA’s freighter network and specialized cargo expertise with the ANA Group’s existing infrastructure will greatly improve our capability to serve our customers’ needs,” said Koji Shibata, president and CEO of ANA Holdings. “We are committed to leveraging this expanded capacity and combined knowledge to deliver exceptional value in our cargo transport solutions globally.”

The final transfer of NCA shares to ANA occurred on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ANA international cargo revenue for the fiscal year first quarter ended June 30 slipped 2% to $286.2 million despite a 2.5% increase in traffic volume. Demand fell for shipments from China to North America, but ANA offset the decline with more shipments from the rest of Asia to North America. 

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com