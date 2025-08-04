All Nippon Airways finalizes takeover of Nippon Cargo Airlines

All Nippon Airways has finally acquired Nippon Cargo Airlines, the company announced late Sunday, ending a two year saga and creating the world’s 14th largest airline group by tonnage transported.

ANA postponed completing the deal eight times because of delays in regulatory reviews. Chinese competition authorities approved the deal, with conditions, in early July. The Japan Fair Trade Commission approved the transaction in January.

The acquisition will help All Nippon Airways, which operates six Boeing 767 freighter aircraft and two Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to managing cargo carried by the company’s passenger aircraft, expand its international air cargo network and related products to better support shippers. In 2023, ANA had nine 767 cargo jets in the fleet.

Nippon Cargo Airlines owns and controls 15 Boeing 747 jumbo freighters: eight 747-8s it flies on its own, plus five older 747-400s operated on its behalf by U.S.-based Atlas Air and two 747-400s crewed by ASL Airlines Belgium.