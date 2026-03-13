Amazon expands air cargo service to Northeast India

Amazon’s in-house cargo airline has expanded its network in India to the northeast, launching new routes connecting the cities of Kolkata and Guwahati to Delhi and other regions with fulfillment centers, the company announced Friday.

The expansion is expected to improve delivery speeds by up to five times across all seven sister states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura – through an integrated air and surface multimodal network.

Northeast India has historically faced logistics challenges due to its geography. By adding dedicated air capacity, Amazon is reducing transit times that were previously constrained by road and rail connectivity. For sellers in the region, including those in horticulture and specialty produce, the expansion will enable more reliable access to customers nationwide. Businesses in the Northeast can now reach a broader customer base and participate more fully in India’s growing digital economy.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) flights from Delhi to Guwahati began on Jan. 19, according to aviation tracking site Flightradar24.