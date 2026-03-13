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Amazon expands air cargo service to Northeast India

Retailer uses 2 freighter aircraft and passenger airlines to move e-commerce shipments

Eric Kulisch
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Amazon Air outsources flying to partner airlines. In India, it contracts with Quikjet Cargo Airlines, which is majority owned by Dublin-based ASL Aviation and operates as part of the ASL Airlines group. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon’s in-house cargo airline has expanded its network in India to the northeast, launching new routes connecting the cities of Kolkata and Guwahati to Delhi and other regions with fulfillment centers, the company announced Friday.

The expansion is expected to improve delivery speeds by up to five times across all seven sister states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura – through an integrated air and surface multimodal network.

Northeast India has historically faced logistics challenges due to its geography. By adding dedicated air capacity, Amazon is reducing transit times that were previously constrained by road and rail connectivity. For sellers in the region, including those in horticulture and specialty produce, the expansion will enable more reliable access to customers nationwide. Businesses in the Northeast can now reach a broader customer base and participate more fully in India’s growing digital economy.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) flights from Delhi to Guwahati began on Jan. 19, according to aviation tracking site Flightradar24.

Amazon Air launched in India in early 2023 and now offers freighter service to at least 14 cities. It is the only dedicated air cargo network operated by an e-commerce company in the country. Third-party carrier Quikjet Cargo Airlines operates two Boeing 737-800 converted freighters in India, moving tens of thousands of packages daily on Amazon’s behalf.

Horticulture and specialty produce sellers, as well as artisans, are among those that will benefit from more reliable access to customers nationwide, according to Amazon. 

The government of India has encouraged air cargo development in Northeast India. The 2026 budget includes money for building air cargo infrastructure and warehousing to strengthen logistics for perishable and high-value products in the region. Additionally, the value cap on courier exports has been removed, which is expected to help boost cross-border e-commerce.

Amazon has built out logistics capabilities in India since 2013. Its overnight routes connect major metro areas, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Amazon also operates about eight air-rail multimodal connections. In non-metro areas, Amazon leverages the belly compartments in commercial passenger aircraft. Amazon’s air network now serves more than 100 origin-destination pairs across India.

Unlike other regions where Amazon operates, India’s air network is built to support high-volume one-day delivery.

Amazon Air has an extensive air logistics network in the United States, with a smaller operation in Europe. It has about 100 aircraft in its fleet. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com