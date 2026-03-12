Amazon partner airline ATI, pilots agree on provisional 4-year contract

The union representing pilots at Air Transport International, an Ohio-based airline that operates more than 40 Boeing 767 cargo jets in Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) air logistics network, said Friday it has reached a tentative labor agreement with the company after more than five years of contentious negotiations.

The current contract was eligible to be updated in March 2021. The new labor agreement provides about $114 million in value for the company’s 550 pilots over its four-year span, including improvements to compensation, scheduling and retirement, the Air Line Pilots Association said in a news release.

ATI is a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, which is owned by private equity firm Stonepeak.

Under the deal, the pay rate will increase by almost 22% over its duration, including 11% in the first year, according to a fact sheet shared with FreightWaves. Pilots will also receive a ratification bonus and other conditional pay, higher per diem payments and other increases. Additional pay was also negotiated for instructor pilots.