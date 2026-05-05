Amazon opening of shipping services could shake up intermodal status quo

Amazon has opened its freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping service to other businesses in a move that analysts say could help boost domestic intermodal volume while shaking up the major intermodal players.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Monday announced the launch of Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS), which offers services that were originally developed to power the retail giant’s own operations and to support its independent selling partners worldwide.

Over the past three years, hundreds of thousands of Amazon sellers have used the company’s logistics network to move, store, and deliver hundreds of millions of packages across third-party facilities, warehouses, and sales channels beyond the Amazon store. The launch of ASCS now supports third-party logistics for businesses in industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and retail.

“Amazon is bringing the infrastructure, intelligence, and scale of its supply chain services — proven over decades — to businesses everywhere, much like Amazon Web Services did for cloud computing,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Amazon Supply Chain Services. “Supply chain wasn’t just a function at Amazon — it was core to providing an exceptional shopping experience. Our differentiator. The reason we could offer fast, dependable delivery that nobody else could. And with the launch of ASCS, we’re confident we can give any other business access to the same cost efficiency, reliability, and speed that we’ve built for Amazon customers.”