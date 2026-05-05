Tradepoint Atlantic, MSC break ground on Baltimore container terminal

Construction of a new container terminal has officially begun on the site of a former steel mill developers hope will spur a change in mid-Atlantic intermodal shipping.

Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Ltd. broke ground on the Sparrows Point Container Terminal, a 168-acre marine box hub and on-dock rail facility. The partners say the project is the first U.S. container terminal in decades to be privately financed.

Tradepoint Atlantic since 2014 has been redeveloping the 3,300-acre site of a Bethlehem Steel mill southeast of Baltimore’s city center as a shipping and logistics center. TIL is co-managed by leading ocean liner Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Geneva and U.S.-based Blackrock (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest private equity firm.

The partners plan to spend $1.2 billion to develop the 168-acre terminal and on-dock rail, which they hope to plug into an I-95 East Coast doublestack network offering direct connections to the Midwest, as well as eastern seaboard destinations. It will have annual capacity of more than 1 million containers, with berthing for two ultra-large container vessels and seven ship-to-shore cranes.