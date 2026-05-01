Port Houston lands $48M federal grant for Bayport expansion 

Port Houston has secured a $48 million federal grant to expand and modernize its Bayport Container Terminal, a move aimed at boosting capacity, easing truck congestion and strengthening supply chain resilience along the Gulf Coast.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, will support construction of a new container yard and a new exit gate at Bayport. Port Houston will also contribute roughly $56 million in matching funds for the project.

Port officials said the improvements are designed to handle growing cargo volumes while improving truck flow and safety. The project is expected to increase capacity by about 440,000 TEUs and reduce congestion by cutting truck turn times, saving millions of hours over the life of the project.

Port Houston is continuing to handle strong cargo volumes and heavy truck traffic across its terminals, underscoring the scale of activity moving through the gateway.

Chief Port Operations Officer Ryan Mariacher said the port handled nearly 14 million tons of cargo through the first quarter, with container terminals rebounding to a monthly record of about 180,000 loaded containers and surpassing 1 million TEUs for the quarter. “We’re seeing about 10,000 trucks a day going through both terminals, and that is held pretty steady,” Mariacher said at the port’s commission meeting on Tuesday. He added that vessel calls are up 9% year to date, with 523 ships calls. Related: Port Houston March rebound pushes Q1 volumes past 1M TEUs 70 years of containerization The announcement also comes as Port Houston marked a major milestone in maritime history. Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of containerization at the port, when the SS Ideal X arrived in 1956 carrying 58 converted containers from Port Newark, New Jersey. That voyage, pioneered by trucking entrepreneur Malcolm McLean, is widely credited with launching modern container shipping. The ship’s arrival in Houston demonstrated how standardized containers could dramatically speed up cargo handling—cutting loading times from days to hours and laying the foundation for today’s global supply chains.