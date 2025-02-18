American Freight laying off 19 top execs as it closes its business

Appliance and furniture chain American Freight said it will lay off 19 executives from its corporate headquarters in Delaware, Ohio, by May 1.

The permanent layoffs are due to the company’s “poor financial performance,” according to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The executive positions include multiple accountants and payroll employees, the vice president of distribution and logistics, the director of financial reporting and inventory, and the chief stores officer, chief people officer and chief financial officer.

It is at least the third round of layoffs at American Freight since its parent company, Franchise Group Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, according to a news release.



