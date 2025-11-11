American Postal Workers Union completes leadership transition

Jonathan Smith on Tuesday took the reins of the American Postal Workers Union from Mark Dimonstein, who led the trade union for 12 years and is credited with improving working conditions, benefits and job protections for members in the U.S. Postal Service.
Smith, a New York City metro representative, won a national election in October to be the next APWU president.
Dimonstein, who previously announced plans to retire, on Monday gave a video farewell address in which he reflected on labor victories, such as defeating a planned partnership between the Postal Service and Staples that the union says was a step towards subcontracting all retail services, threatening the elimination of thousands of post offices and tens of thousands of APWU jobs.
The APWU represents 200,000 clerks, mail sorters, vehicle technicians and other essential support staff
Dimonstein reminded members how he helped substantially reverse concessions from a 2010 contract. Over multiple negotiating cycles, he also successfully bridged the two-tier wage gap, converted more than 100,000 postal support employees into career positions, and secured job security protections, pay increases, and full cost-of-living allowances for members, according to the union.
During his tenure, the APWU was a fierce defender of the Postal Service against privatization efforts, including during both Trump administrations.
He also played an important role in securing $10 billion in USPS relief during Covid, pandemic-era emergency employee leave, funding for new electric delivery vehicles and the Postal Service Reform Act that eliminated the requirement to pre-fund pension plans.
In his final APWU podcast, Dimonstein continued to preach the importance of growing the labor movement as a check on what he characterized as corporate greed.
“Ours is a class struggle. It’s the bosses versus the workers, Wall Street versus Main St. and capitol versus labor. … From the workplaces to the streets, from our communities to the halls of Congress, agitate, organize and mobilize for power and justice,” he said.
Dimonstein is the second long-tenured postal industry executive to depart in the last two months. In September, Kathleen Siviter took over as executive director of the Alliance for Nonprofit Mailers. She replaced Stephen Kearney, who held the position for 12 years.
