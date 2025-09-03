Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers names Sivitar as new executive director

The Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers on Tuesday announced Kathleen Sivitar as its next executive director, effective Oct. 1. She will succeed Stephen Kearney, who will retire after 12 years leading the organization.

The Alliance of Nonprofit Mailers represents nearly 300 charities, associations and nonprofit organizations in Washington policy circles to ensure they have affordable reliable access to the U.S. mail system to sustain fundraising and communication about their programs.

“Over the past decade, Steve has made invaluable contributions to the Alliance and to the nonproﬁt mailing community,” said James Asselmeyer, Alliance board president and vice president of operations at Guideposts. “His leadership and dedication have earned him widespread respect across the Postal Service, the Postal Regulatory Commission, and the broader mailing industry.”

Sivitar is currently serving as assistant executive director of the National Association of Presort Mailers. She has also run her own firm Postal Consulting Services Inc., for 25 years, and was vice president for the Association for Postal Commerce. Earlier in her career, she spent 12 years in the U.S. Postal Service.