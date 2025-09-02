Parcel carriers hike surcharges for busy holiday season

UPS and DHL Express are the latest parcel delivery providers to announce significant demand surcharges for the peak shipping season, putting added pressure on the freight transportation budgets of retailers and other businesses.

The new fees follow surcharges issued by FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service this summer.

UPS on Thursday said it will add fees for residential services, Next Day Air, oversize packages and high-volume shippers beginning Sept. 28 and continuing through Jan. 17. Shippers averaging more than 20,000 packages per week face variable surcharges based on their volume compared to a baseline level. Charges escalate as the holidays begin in late November. UPS Ground Saver and regular residential delivery will cost an additional 40 cents per package before and after high peak season and 60 cents between Nov. 23 and Dec. 27.

High-volume shippers risk incurring significant extra costs, according to a blog post by Robyn Meyer, senior vice president of parcel strategy and solutions at Transportation Insight. “Going 200 percent over baseline can triple or quadruple per package fees. We recommend auditing packaging to avoid oversize penalties, forecasting volumes with precision, spreading residential shipments across multiple carriers and negotiating contract language to limit surcharge exposure,” she wrote.