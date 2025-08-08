USPS seeks demand surcharge for holiday season parcel deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service on Friday announced plans to implement surcharges for package delivery during the peak holiday season to cover extra handling costs, a decision likely to stir more complaints from groups who say rates have been rising too fast.

The surge pricing applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select products. Fees vary by distance shipped and weight, as well as for retail and commercial customers. A USPS Ground Advantage package going long distance, for example, could cost between 35 cents to $5.50 extra. Pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the temporary increases would begin at midnight on Oct. 5 and remain in place through Jan. 18.

The seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s retail and commercial customers in line with private sector competitors, the agency said. It also implemented peak season surcharges last year. FedEx and UPS routinely apply demand surcharges for the busiest shipping season.

The board of governors approved the peak-season pricing during a meeting on Thursday where officials presented third-quarter results.