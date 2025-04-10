US Postal Service seeks letter price raise to 78 cents

Sending a domestic letter through the post office could cost 78 cents starting July 13, 5 cents more than the price of a first-class mail stamp today, if the Postal Regulatory Commission approves proposed adjustments for mailing services filed Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Service said it notified the commission of plans to raise letter and postcard rates an average of 7.4%. A domestic postcard will cost 62 cents, up from the current 56 cents, while the price for sending an international postcard will increase by a nickel to $1.70. Rate changes apply to single-piece and metered mail.

Single-piece letters weighing more than an ounce will increase a penny to 29 cents for each additional ounce.

The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for its Special Services products. Notably, the Postal Service will apply a price reduction of 12% for postal insurance when mailing an item.



