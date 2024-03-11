Amerijet Chief Commercial Officer Eric Wilson abruptly departs

Chief Commercial Officer Eric Wilson has left freighter operator Amerijet International Airlines amid shrinking cargo sales, adding to the turmoil that has engulfed the Miami-based airline for the past year.

Wilson resigned on Friday after three years “to pursue other opportunities,” Christine Richard, senior marketing director, confirmed in an email. But multiple sources familiar with Amerijet’s inner workings say Wilson was dismissed by new CEO Joe Mozzali, who is working hard to stabilize the company, when his contract expired.

Supporting the view that Wilson was pushed out is the fact that the company lost $33 million over 12 months ending with the third quarter of 2023, as reported last week by FreightWaves, and large contracts with the U.S. Postal Service and DHL. Publicly available financial data shows Amerijet revenues fell 10% during the year ending Sept. 30, but the ending of some large service contracts with two of its biggest customers since then has compounded top-line pressure. As chief commercial officer, Wilson was responsible for the sales department.

