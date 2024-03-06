Amerijet lost $33M in 12 months, downsizes Atlanta operation

Struggling freighter operator Amerijet International will outsource work from its small shipping station in Atlanta at the end of March in the latest attempt to reduce costs amid mounting financial losses driven by a prolonged downturn in freight markets and the end of some key contracts.

The Miami-based cargo airline will shutter the warehouse it operated a few miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and outsource freight transfers to Worldwide Flight Services, a large airport ground handling agent, when the lease expires, Marketing Director Christine Richard confirmed.

The change will reduce headcount by four employees, who will have the opportunity to join WFS, she said in an email message. The warehouse supported Amerijet’s road feeder network, which operated to and from the company’s air hub at Miami airport. The WFS location on airport property will provide customers a more convenient location to drop and receive freight, Richard said.

Amerijet has taken a series of steps over the past year to regain its footing, culminating in the replacement of CEO Tim Strauss in October and a January restructuring that resulted in new ownership and the return of six Boeing 757-200 converted freighters to lessors after barely one year.



