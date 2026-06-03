Apollo affiliate raises $1.4B for logistics real estate fund

Bridge Investment Group announced Tuesday it raised nearly $1.4 billion for a fund that will acquire logistics properties. The raise exceeded the firm’s $1 billion target.

The Salt Lake City-based affiliate of alternative investment manager Apollo (NYSE: APO) said the Bridge Logistics Value Fund II is focused on buying and relocating real estate in supply-constrained U.S. markets and global gateways.

“BLV II is designed to capitalize on long-term demand drivers within the industrial sector, including supply chain modernization, e-commerce growth, and increasing tenant preference for modern, well-located distribution facilities,” a news release said.

The group will oversee leasing, asset management and capital improvements across the portfolio.