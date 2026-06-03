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Apollo affiliate raises $1.4B for logistics real estate fund

Bridge Logistics Value Fund to buy, reposition assets in supply-constrained markets

Todd Maiden
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Bridge Investment Group's equity raise exceeded a $1 billion target. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Bridge Investment Group announced Tuesday it raised nearly $1.4 billion for a fund that will acquire logistics properties. The raise exceeded the firm’s $1 billion target.

The Salt Lake City-based affiliate of alternative investment manager Apollo (NYSE: APO) said the Bridge Logistics Value Fund II is focused on buying and relocating real estate in supply-constrained U.S. markets and global gateways.

“BLV II is designed to capitalize on long-term demand drivers within the industrial sector, including supply chain modernization, e-commerce growth, and increasing tenant preference for modern, well-located distribution facilities,” a news release said.

The group will oversee leasing, asset management and capital improvements across the portfolio.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the successful close of BLV II and deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our investors,” said CEO Jay Cornforth. “This milestone reflects the strength of our team, the durability of the logistics sector, and our conviction that disciplined investing in high-quality industrial real estate continues to present compelling long-term opportunities.”

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.