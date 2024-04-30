ArcBest misses mark in Q1

ArcBest missed first-quarter expectations on Tuesday, reporting a net loss of $2.9 million, or 12 cents per share. The unadjusted result included a $21.6 million charge from the closure of a tech company it was backing.

After adjusting for several items the company considers nonrecurring (various technology costs including a freight handling pilot, acquisition-related expenses and a write off of an equity investment) it reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which was 19 cents worse than the consensus estimate and 24 cents lower year over year (y/y).

The write-off was related to ArcBest’s $25 million investment in Phantom Auto, a software company enabling the remote operation of forklifts, robots and yard trucks. Phantom Auto ceased operations during the first quarter.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based segment, which includes less-than-truckload operations, reported a 4% y/y decline in revenue to $672 million. Tonnage per day was down 17% y/y, which was mostly offset by a 16% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield.



