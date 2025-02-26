Are low February freight volumes more than seasonality?

Freight volume has been weak this month

Tender volume, which counts how often shippers request that carriers pick up loads, has shown weakness this month. (Chart: SONAR)

The Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI – above) is the SONAR chart that stands out the most to me this week. It measures the volume of requests from shippers to move loads. It moved 3.8% lower in the past two weeks and is 6.9% below the year-ago level. That 3.8% two-week decline breaks down to a 3.1% decline for the dry van segment and a 6.4% decline for reefer.

The tender volume decline brings up two questions: Is it driven by something more than seasonality? And, does that throw off the thesis that the freight market is poised to tighten later this year? Those questions were asked and answered in last week’s State of Freight Webinar. The conclusions: It may be partially driven by uncertainty related to the swift actions by the federal government, and no, respectively. February is typically the weakest month for freight, which makes it hard to draw any major conclusions. But March will be more telling, as it’s typically a strong month when shippers begin positioning summer merchandise.



