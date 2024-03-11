As diesel settles into tight trading range, retail benchmark dips again

If the price volatility of the past few years has exhausted diesel consumers, recent weeks have been a welcome respite.

The stability in the market was driven home by the Monday release of the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price, the basis for most fuel surcharges.

The price fell 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.004 a gallon. It’s the third consecutive week of a decline after a week of no change. Those declines have added up to a price that is 10.5 cents less than where the price stood on Feb. 19.

Stability at the pump is reflecting what is going on in futures markets and by extension wholesale markets. The wild swings of the past few years, fueled to the downside by the pandemic and then to the upside by the global inflation created by post-pandemic economic surge, are several weeks in the past. The benchmark price is now just 1.7 centsmore than $3.987 a gallon, where it stood on Dec. 11.



