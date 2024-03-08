Jobs report: Truck transportation employment flat; warehouse jobs drop again

Jobs in the truck transportation sector mostly treaded water in February while warehouse jobs continued their long slide, according to the monthly report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the truck transportation sector, the loss of 300 jobs was the smallest one-month change up or down since August 2022, when an increase of 300 jobs was recorded. The total for February was 1,551,200 jobs.

More significantly, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the January figure of 1,551,500 jobs was down 4,200 jobs from the original number reported by the BLS. The most recent December figure was adjusted downward as well, by 1,500 jobs, to a “final” December figure of 1,551,800 jobs.

The combination of the small downward move between January and February and the larger downward adjustment between December and January means that the February total of 1,551,200 jobs is 600 fewer than where it stood in December.



