As recession fears grow, so do expectations of plunging freight demand

Imports may fall sharply in second half

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said he expects at least a 10% year-over-year drop in container volume at the port in the second half. I found that to be especially noteworthy because his comments seemed to be a departure from his more bullish remarks in previous months.

Seroka expects a drop in import volume to be driven by the aftermath of a pull-forward as shippers worked to get ahead of tariffs the past several months – an option primarily available only to large shippers. That pull-forward led to port volumes that were about 15% higher in recent months than what is normal. Now, inventories appear to be getting bloated, particularly in upstream locations such as California’s Inland Empire. An executive at Flexport recently said the warehouses it operates went from being about 50% full to about 75% full. As the year progresses, shippers will look to reduce inventory of 2025 model-year items in preparation for the rollout of 2026 merchandise.

Daily ocean bookings for U.S. imports have started to trend down in recent days. While April is typically a slow month, the drop in the coming weeks may be unusually severe. (Chart: SONAR)



