Assessing the full impact of Winter Storm Fern 

24 hours out from a major winter weather event becomes the perfect window for assessing the full impact of what’s to come. That’s when meterologists get a more clear picture on what’s actually going to happen. For the most part the areas affected haven’t changed, just the accumulation numbers gest more confident and where cities are falling in the ice versus snow break line are settled.

As the storm spreads eastward through the weekend, state and local officials are warning that even modest ice accumulations could have outsized consequences for transportation and infrastructure. With many Governors of states in the path of the storm have proactively declared a state of emergency. This allows states to deploy more resources for recovery efforts as the storm sweeps through.

Interstate I-40 appears to be the dividing line North of I-40 will see significant snow. South of I-40 will see up to 0.5” of ice and on and immediately around the interstate will see a wintery mix.

Ice is particularly unforgiving to infrastructure. As little as a quarter-inch of ice can dramatically increase the weight on tree limbs and power lines, making breakage likely even without high winds. In heavily wooded areas, falling limbs can take out multiple lines at once, complicating restoration efforts and leaving customers without electricity for extended periods. For residents, that means potential loss of heat during some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Wreaking havoc for businesses ad supply chains hoping to recover quickly.