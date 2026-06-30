Atlas Air, ABX seek permission for Venezuela cargo flights

Atlas Air and ABX Air have requested temporary authority to operate cargo flights between the United States and Venezuela, marking another step to restoring commercial air service between the countries after seven years.

Atlas Air asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for an exemption to the U.S.-Venezuela Air Transport Agreement that would allow it to begin flying to Caracas on Aug. 1, according to a regulatory filing posted on Monday. The request seeks route authority for two years. Exemptions are a way for airlines to obtain quick approval for a commercial operation without going through a lengthy review process.

Atlas Air said it plans to initiate operations with a Boeing 767-300 cargo jet between Miami, New York, Houston and Los Angeles, and the Venezuelan capital, but could upgrade to a larger aircraft depending on demand. The flights will continue to other destinations in Central and South America from Caracas before returning to the U.S. airports. The initial route planned by Atlas is Miami-Caracas-Bogota, Columbia-Miami.

The airline said it would not upload any local cargo in Caracas.

ABX Air earlier this month requested an exemption to engage in scheduled and charter all-cargo service between points in the eastern half of the United States to Venezuela, also for two years. Atlas Air told the DOT it doesn’t object to ABX’s request to operate flights to Venezuela as long as its request is granted at the same time. ABX, a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, said it initially plans to operate charter service between Miami and Caracas. The airline exclusively operates Boeing 767 converted freighters. Under the U.S.-Venezuela Air Transport Services Agreement, there are no limitations on the number of all-cargo carriers that may be designated for service to Venezuela. Atlas Air previously operated to Venezuela before the U.S. government suspended air transport to Venezuela because of perceived safety and security risks for Americans at a time of diplomatic tensions, civil unrest and political uncertainty. A U.S. military operation on Jan. 3, ordered by President Donald Trump, resulted in the capture and arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Venezuela’s new interim government has since re-established diplomatic and economic relationships with the United States. The departments of transportation and homeland security have since lifted suspension orders for flights to Venezuela. The DOT recently granted Envoy Air, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines, an exemption to conduct scheduled passenger service to Caracas. Devastating earthquakes struck the South American nation over the weekend, with more than 1,700 people killed so far and tens of thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed. Atlas Air said it planned the Venezuela service prior to the earthquake, but is available to assist with recovery efforts if called. Columbia-based Latam Airlines said on Sunday it has donated two special freighter flights that are carrying about 100 tons of humanitarian aid, including field hospital equipment, water and sanitation systems, power generators and critical medical supplies. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: Atlas Air to invest in freighter operator Air Atlanta, buy aircraft Atlas Air switches to Airbus, orders 20 A350 cargo jets