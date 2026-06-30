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Atlas Air, ABX seek permission for Venezuela cargo flights

Trump administration has reopened commercial air traffic between nations

Eric Kulisch
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An Atlas Air Boeing 767-300 freighter aircraft is seen waiting for departure at Miami International Airport on Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/Rene Dominguez)

Atlas Air and ABX Air have requested temporary authority to operate cargo flights between the United States and Venezuela, marking another step to restoring commercial air service between the countries after seven years.

Atlas Air asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for an exemption to the U.S.-Venezuela Air Transport Agreement that would allow it to begin flying to Caracas on Aug. 1, according to a regulatory filing posted on Monday. The request seeks route authority for two years. Exemptions are a way for airlines to obtain quick approval for a commercial operation without going through a lengthy review process.

Atlas Air said it plans to initiate operations with a Boeing 767-300 cargo jet between Miami, New York, Houston and Los Angeles, and the Venezuelan capital, but could upgrade to a larger aircraft depending on demand. The flights will continue to other destinations in Central and South America from Caracas before returning to the U.S. airports. The initial route planned by Atlas is Miami-Caracas-Bogota, Columbia-Miami.

The airline said it would not upload any local cargo in Caracas. 

ABX Air earlier this month requested an exemption to engage in scheduled and charter all-cargo service between points in the eastern half of the United States to Venezuela, also for two years. Atlas Air told the DOT it doesn’t object to ABX’s request to operate flights to Venezuela as long as its request is granted at the same time.

ABX, a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, said it initially plans to operate charter service between Miami and Caracas. The airline exclusively operates Boeing 767 converted freighters.

Under the U.S.-Venezuela Air Transport Services Agreement, there are no limitations on the number of all-cargo carriers that may be designated for service to Venezuela. 

Atlas Air previously operated to Venezuela before the U.S. government suspended air transport to Venezuela because of perceived safety and security risks for Americans at a time of diplomatic tensions, civil unrest and political uncertainty. A U.S. military operation on Jan. 3, ordered by President Donald Trump, resulted in the capture and arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Venezuela’s new interim government has since re-established diplomatic and economic relationships with the United States. The departments of transportation and homeland security have since lifted suspension orders for flights to Venezuela. 

The DOT recently granted Envoy Air, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines, an exemption to conduct scheduled passenger service to Caracas. 

Devastating earthquakes struck the South American nation over the weekend, with more than 1,700 people killed so far and tens of thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed. Atlas Air said it planned the Venezuela service prior to the earthquake, but is available to assist with recovery efforts if called.

Columbia-based Latam Airlines said on Sunday it has donated two special freighter flights that are carrying about 100 tons of humanitarian aid, including field hospital equipment, water and sanitation systems, power generators and critical medical supplies.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com