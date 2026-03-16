Atlas Air switches to Airbus, orders 20 A350 cargo jets

Atlas Air, the world’s largest operator of 747 jumbo jets, by decade’s end will operate non-Boeing aircraft for the first time after its parent company signed an order on Monday that makes it the largest customer for Airbus’s brand-new A350 widebody cargo jet.

The decision is a major coup for Airbus which has rarely offered a production freighter in a market dominated by Boeing (NYSE: BA) for decades.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings announced a firm order for 20 Airbus A350 freighter aircrafts, with options for an additional 20 aircraft, to support growing demand for its transport services. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2029 and be completed in 2034.

Early access to the aircraft was a key reason to go with Airbus, Atlas Air CEO Michael Steen said in a phone interview, adding the new aircraft will mostly be used to grow business because the fleet is relatively modern.