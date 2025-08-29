Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Etihad Airways, DSV sign Atlas Air for dedicated 777 capacity

Charter leases give airline, logistics provider operational flexibility

Eric Kulisch
Atlas Air received two factory-built Boeing 777-200 freighter aircraft this summer. A large part of their flight activity will be for contract customers Etihad Cargo and DSV. (Photo: Atlas Air)
Key Takeaways:

  • Atlas Air secured a contract with Etihad Airways to operate a Boeing 777 freighter between Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, and Madrid.
  • Atlas Air expanded its partnership with DSV, agreeing to a long-term charter for a Boeing 777-200 freighter for transcontinental routes.
  • Both agreements utilize newly delivered Boeing 777 freighters, enhancing capacity and global reach for Etihad and DSV respectively.
  • These partnerships highlight the growing demand for air freight and the strategic importance of reliable, dedicated freighter services.
Atlas Air on Thursday said it has been enlisted by Etihad Airways and DSV, the largest pure-play logistics provider in the world by revenue, to provide dedicated freighter aircraft and crews for their burgeoning airfreight requirements.

Etihad Airlines, which operates five Boeing 777 freighter aircraft in addition to a large fleet of widebody passenger aircraft, has signed a dedicated contract with New York-based Atlas Air to supply and fly a Boeing 777 freighter between Hong Hong, Abu Dhabi and Madrid, Spain, beginning in August. 

The announcement didn’t indicate the frequency of service, but the default position is likely once per week. Atlas Air said the 777 is a newly delivered production aircraft from Boeing.

In June, Etihad’s cargo division similarly wet leased a Boeing 747-400 freighter from U.S.-based Western Global Airlines to support new service to London and Shenzhen, China. 

Atlas Air has previously provided dedicated transport service for Etihad Cargo. The airline is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 freighters. 

“Etihad Cargo’s expanded collaboration with Atlas Air represents a strategic step in scaling capacity and extending our global reach,” said Stanislas Brun, Etihad’s chief cargo officer. “With Etihad Airways’ passenger fleet continuing to grow, it is essential that our freighter fleet expands in parallel to sustain this momentum and deliver end-to-end network connectivity. By aligning growth across both passenger and freighter operations, Etihad Cargo reinforces its ability to meet evolving customer demand, strengthen high-volume trade lanes and introduce greater flexibility across key markets.”

Atlas Air also said that DSV has expanded its partnership by signing a long-term charter agreement giving it commercial control of a Boeing 777-200 freighter. Atlas Air will operate the aircraft on transcontinental routes, including via DSV’s main U.S. hub in Huntsville, Alabama, and Luxembourg. 

Atlas Air has a long-standing relationship with DSV. At various times it has operated Boeing 747 jumbo jets from Asia to Huntsville and Phoenix, and between Miami and Sao Paulo, Brazil, on DSV’s behalf.

“The addition of a 777 freighter allows us to further enhance service to our customers, with greater control over capacity, schedules, and connectivity. The Huntsville–Luxembourg corridor is a vital trade lane for us, and this new program ensures we can continue to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across key transcontinental routes,” said Stefan Krikken, senior vice president at DSV.

Both Atlas 777 aircraft are newly delivered production freighters from Boeing. The planes offer a maximum payload of 103 tons and range of nearly 5,000 miles. Atlas Air currently operates four newbuild 777-200s for Europe-based MSC Air Cargo.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com