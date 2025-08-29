Etihad Airways, DSV sign Atlas Air for dedicated 777 capacity

Atlas Air on Thursday said it has been enlisted by Etihad Airways and DSV, the largest pure-play logistics provider in the world by revenue, to provide dedicated freighter aircraft and crews for their burgeoning airfreight requirements.

Etihad Airlines, which operates five Boeing 777 freighter aircraft in addition to a large fleet of widebody passenger aircraft, has signed a dedicated contract with New York-based Atlas Air to supply and fly a Boeing 777 freighter between Hong Hong, Abu Dhabi and Madrid, Spain, beginning in August.

The announcement didn’t indicate the frequency of service, but the default position is likely once per week. Atlas Air said the 777 is a newly delivered production aircraft from Boeing.

In June, Etihad’s cargo division similarly wet leased a Boeing 747-400 freighter from U.S.-based Western Global Airlines to support new service to London and Shenzhen, China.