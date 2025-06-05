Etihad Airways hires 747 operator Western Global to expand cargo service

Etihad Airways has enlisted U.S.-based Western Global Airlines, still struggling to recover after exiting bankruptcy 18 months ago, to support expanded freighter service to China and London by operating a Boeing 747-400 on its behalf, FreightWaves has learned.

The airline’s cargo division in April announced it was adding three weekly all-cargo flights to Shenzhen, China, and two weekly flights to London Stansted Airport via its Abu Dhabi hub to meet growing demand on key trade lanes. Etihad Cargo, which operates five Boeing 777 freighters and manages belly cargo carried by passenger aircraft, said it was supplementing its capacity with a wet-leased 747 cargo jet from an unnamed provider to carry e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables and other goods between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

After several weeks of delay, Etihad appears ready to commence the new freighter service.

Etihad Cargo officials declined to identify the airline providing the outsourced transportation service, but an email response from a media representative inadvertently included program details from someone else in the company who was copied on a reporter’s query.



