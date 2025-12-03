ATRI: Pre-crash negligence triples trucking company liability

WASHINGTON — Higher jury awards against trucking companies involved in road accidents are no longer driven primarily by crash severity but by pre-crash negligence, according to the latest research from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

ATRI’s Trucking Litigation: A Forensic Analysis, released on Wednesday, found that allegations related to a carrier’s organizational failures now carry financial multipliers that exceed most on-road infractions, marking a shift in plaintiff strategy since ATRI’s 2020 report on nuclear verdicts in trucking.

Substance abuse or driving while under the influence was the most potent financial multiplier identified, which is associated with an expected increase in total awards of 340.7% when controlling for all other forms of negligence, according to ATRI.

Trailing closely were failures in employer administrative oversight: allegations of improper hiring or onboarding were found to generate an expected increase of 272.3% in total awards. That was followed by gross negligence (193.4% award increase) and speeding (56.1% increase).