Werner wins big: Court reverses $100 million nuclear verdict

Werner Enterprises v. Blake: Texas Supreme Court Reverses $100 Million Verdict

Introduction to the Case

In a significant legal decision, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Werner Enterprises, Inc. and its driver, Shiraz A. Ali, reversing a $100 million verdict previously upheld by an appellate court. The case stemmed from a 2014 fatal crash near Odessa on Interstate 20 during hazardous winter weather conditions. The accident involved a pickup truck driven by Trey Salinas, with Jennifer Blake and her three children as passengers. After losing control on icy roads, Salinas’s F-350 crossed a 42-foot median and collided with Werner’s 18-wheeler traveling in the opposite direction. The collision killed seven-year-old Zackery Blake, left twelve-year-old Brianna Blake permanently quadriplegic, and caused traumatic brain injuries to fourteen-year-old Nathan Blake and Jennifer Blake.

Trial and Verdict

In 2018, a Houston jury delivered one of the highest monetary judgments against a motor carrier in Texas history. The jury found Werner and Ali liable for the accident, apportioning 70% of the responsibility to Werner employees other than Ali, 14% to Ali, and 16% to Salinas, the pickup driver. The jury awarded substantial damages: $16,500,000 to Jennifer Blake, $5,000,000 to Nathan Blake, and $68,187,994 to Brianna Blake. The district court entered judgment against Werner and Ali for these amounts, plus court costs and interest, though the defendants received credit for a settlement the plaintiffs reached with Salinas before trial.

Court of Appeals Proceedings

Werner appealed the jury verdict in October 2018 to the Texas Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston. The company challenged the legal and factual sufficiency of the jury’s negligence findings against both Ali and Werner, as well as jury charge issues, apportionment, admission of evidence, and the award of future medical expenses. The case was initially assigned to a three-justice panel, but before that panel issued a decision, the court voted to consider the case en banc.

In a divided 5-4 decision, the en banc court of appeals affirmed the district court’s judgment. The four dissenting justices, writing across two opinions, agreed with the majority that sufficient evidence supported the jury’s negligence finding against Ali but disagreed on other aspects of the case. The first dissent argued that the district court erred in submitting the “direct” theory of Werner’s liability to the jury, while the second dissent would have rendered a take-nothing judgment regarding derivative theories of liability against Werner based on the “Admission Rule.”

Supreme Court of Texas Decision

On June 27, 2025, the Texas Supreme Court reversed the appellate court’s decision and rendered judgment for the defendants. Chief Justice Blacklock delivered the opinion of the Court, focusing primarily on the issue of proximate cause. The Court held that Ali’s negligence, if any, was not a proximate cause of the plaintiffs’ injuries.

The Court’s analysis hinged on the principle that “a negligent actor incurs liability only for damages proximately caused by his negligence.” While the plaintiffs proved at trial that the accident might not have occurred, or the injuries might have been less severe, if not for the 18-wheeler’s speed (which was below the speed limit but considered unsafe for the icy conditions), the Court determined this was insufficient to establish that the defendant’s negligence was a “substantial factor” in bringing about the injuries.

The opinion stated: “This awful accident happened because an out-of-control vehicle suddenly skidded across a wide median and struck the defendant’s truck, before he had time to react, as he drove below the speed limit in his proper lane of traffic. That singular and robustly explanatory fact fully explains why the accident happened and who is responsible for the resulting injuries.”

Legal Analysis of Proximate Cause

The Court’s decision rested on a careful examination of proximate cause, which requires both “but-for” causation and “substantial-factor” causation. While the defendant’s presence and speed might satisfy the “but-for” test (without the truck being there, the collision would not have occurred), the Court emphasized that “it is not enough that the harm would not have occurred had the actor not been negligent.”

Drawing on established precedent, the Court noted that within the concept of proximate cause, there “always lurks the idea of responsibility.” The substantial-factor requirement compels an inquiry into whether the defendant is “actually responsible for the ultimate harm” given the nature of their causal connection to the accident.

The Court determined that Ali’s presence on the highway, combined with his speed, merely “furnished the condition that made the injuries possible” but did not proximately cause them. Instead, “the sole proximate cause of this accident and these injuries—the sole substantial factor to which the law permits assignment of liability—was the sudden, unexpected hurtling of the victims’ vehicle into oncoming highway traffic, for which the defendants bore no responsibility.”

The Court emphasized that, compared to the “central and defining fact” of the pickup careening across a wide median into oncoming traffic, anything the defendant did or did not do was “too attenuated to qualify as the substantial factor necessary for proximate causation.”

Implications

The Texas Supreme Court’s decision in Werner Enterprises v. Blake establishes an important precedent regarding proximate cause in highway collision cases. By distinguishing between creating a condition for harm and being a substantial factor in causing harm, the Court has clarified when motor carriers can be held liable for accidents involving vehicles crossing medians.