Wabash National hit with $462M verdict in trailer equipment case

Wabash National is evaluating its options in response to a $462 million verdict against the truck trailer manufacturer by a jury in Missouri state court. The case involves a fatal crash of a car into the back of a truck in 2019 in which two people in the car were killed.

The St. Louis jury reached their verdict – which includes $450 million in punitive damages and $6 million each to the families of the two victims in compensatory damages – after three hours of deliberations following a two-week trial, according to Courtroom View Network (CVN), a civil litigation service.

The verdict could have major implications for the trucking industry, which has resisted regulations to require impact guard equipment to prevent cars from sliding underneath trailers causing fatal accidents.

“We hope the decision the jurors reached sends a clear message to the trucking and trailer industry and will finally force them to build safer trailers,” CVN noted, quoting plaintiff co-counsel Brian Winebright of Cantor Injury Law after the trial.



