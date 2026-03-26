AXN expands Kentucky axle plant targeting heavy-duty truck OEMs

AXN Automotive Systems has completed an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, as the parts supplier grows its U.S. footprint and North American customer base.
The plant currently employs about 55 workers and is expected to grow to around 100 employees once fully staffed and produce up to 100,000 axles annually. The facility produces axles for dry van, refrigerated and flatbed trailers and will also manufacture a new line of suspensions, supplying OEM trailer manufacturers and the aftermarket sector.
The expansion is part of parent company Randoncorp’s strategy to increase U.S. manufacturing and strengthen supply chain reliability for customers across North America.
“This investment reflects our deep commitment to strengthening manufacturing in the United States,” Daniel Randon, president and CEO of Randoncorp, said in news release.
The Louisville facility includes new production technologies such as an automated welding cell, a dedicated paint line and expanded assembly capacity to support new product lines and increase production speed, according to the company.
AXN said it is investing nearly $15 million in the Louisville facility over a 10-year period as part of its long-term North American growth strategy.
AXN was founded in Louisville in 2009 and was acquired by Brazil-based Randoncorp in 2025. The company said the expansion will help improve delivery times and provide more reliable supply to trailer manufacturers and aftermarket customers across the region.
The expansion comes as trailer manufacturers and suppliers continue shifting more production to the U.S. to shorten supply chains, a trend that typically increases domestic freight demand for inbound raw materials such as steel and outbound shipments of components to trailer manufacturers across North America.