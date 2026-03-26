AXN expands Kentucky axle plant targeting heavy-duty truck OEMs

AXN Automotive Systems has completed an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, as the parts supplier grows its U.S. footprint and North American customer base.

The plant currently employs about 55 workers and is expected to grow to around 100 employees once fully staffed and produce up to 100,000 axles annually. The facility produces axles for dry van, refrigerated and flatbed trailers and will also manufacture a new line of suspensions, supplying OEM trailer manufacturers and the aftermarket sector.

The expansion is part of parent company Randoncorp’s strategy to increase U.S. manufacturing and strengthen supply chain reliability for customers across North America.

“This investment reflects our deep commitment to strengthening manufacturing in the United States,” Daniel Randon, president and CEO of Randoncorp, said in news release.