Bill aims to level playing field for railroad workers

WASHINGTON — Railroad employees who supervise traffic moving through rail yards would receive the same work-hour protections as other rail workers, including those who operate trains, according to legislation introduced this week.

U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif, and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., reintroduced the Railroad Yardmaster Protection Act, a bill that places yardmasters under the same federal hours of service requirements that currently cover locomotive engineers, conductors, switchmen, dispatchers, and signal employees.

“Yardmasters are the traffic controllers of our country’s railroad network,” Carbajal said in a statement commenting on the legislation.

“Like their counterparts in aviation, they play a vital role in ensuring the safety of everyone traveling by train. My bipartisan legislation will improve working conditions and support the professionals who keep America’s railroads running safely and efficiently.”