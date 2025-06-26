Bill aims to level playing field for railroad workers

WASHINGTON — Railroad employees who supervise traffic moving through rail yards would receive the same work-hour protections as other rail workers, including those who operate trains, according to legislation introduced this week.
U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif, and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., reintroduced the Railroad Yardmaster Protection Act, a bill that places yardmasters under the same federal hours of service requirements that currently cover locomotive engineers, conductors, switchmen, dispatchers, and signal employees.
“Yardmasters are the traffic controllers of our country’s railroad network,” Carbajal said in a statement commenting on the legislation.
“Like their counterparts in aviation, they play a vital role in ensuring the safety of everyone traveling by train. My bipartisan legislation will improve working conditions and support the professionals who keep America’s railroads running safely and efficiently.”
The bill ensures that a yardmaster is not allowed to remain on duty for more than a total of 12 hours, and then must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty.
Lawler said in a statement that the legislation “closes a long-overdue gap” in rail safety.
“Yardmasters are essential to the safe and smooth operation of our freight rail system, and it’s only right that they receive the same duty hour protections as other rail employees,” Lawler said. “This legislation is about protecting workers, improving safety, and ensuring our rail network continues to serve communities and commerce across the country effectively.”
SMART-TD, which represents yardmasters, endorses the bill, as it did when the legislation was first introduced in 2019 and reintroduced in 2024.
“For far too long, our yardmaster members have been left without the basic protections afforded to other safety-sensitive rail employees,” the union stated in a press release. “This bill finally addresses that gap by extending hours of service safeguards to these essential workers.”
Related articles:
- Rail unions warn DOT rollbacks could jeopardize train safety
- Railroads’ dilemma: The good jobs no one knows about
- Head count for US Class I rail operations shows mixed bag