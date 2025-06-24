Rail unions warn DOT rollbacks could jeopardize train safety

WASHINGTON — Rail unions are raising concerns about the Trump administration’s plan to roll back protections for federal inspectors and investigators put in place in 2021 that they say could increase safety risks in the rail industry.

In a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) issued in May, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed several changes to Biden-era regulatory policies, including how DOT oversees enforcement procedures at its modal agencies, including the Federal Railroad Administration.

The NPRM would allow the railroads, during the course of an enforcement action against them, to “petition the DOT General Counsel for a determination that responsible DOT personnel violated provisions of this rule with respect to the enforcement action,” according to the proposed rule.

If such violation claims against DOT personnel can be corroborated, DOT’s general counsel can direct the Federal Railroad Administration to award the following relief, “as warranted by the circumstances and consistent with law”: