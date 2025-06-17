Truck safety group warns of ‘political interference’ danger at DOT

WASHINGTON — New enforcement rights proposed for truck drivers and trucking companies under investigation will create a “chilling effect” within the federal government at the expense of safety, crash victim advocates warn.

Responding to a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation in May, the Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), which represents victims of truck crashes and their families, emphasized the NPRM’s “enforcement rights” provision as particularly troublesome.

“The NPRM proposes that regulated parties, at any point during enforcement action, petition the DOT General Counsel with claims that DOT personnel violated rules throughout the course of the enforcement action,” TSC President Tami Friedrich Trakh and TSC Executive Director Zach Cahalan wrote in comments published on Tuesday.

According to the provision, if such violation claims against DOT personnel can be corroborated, DOT’s general counsel can direct the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to provide the following relief:



