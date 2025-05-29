Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DOT’s deregulation barrage raises compliance concerns for trucking

Eliminating certain requirements may lead to confusion, expert says

FMCSA's new deregulation regime is raising safety concerns. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The axing of dozens of regulations this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation has raised concerns from trucking industry experts concerned about compliance and safety.

While the majority of the 52 deregulatory actions affecting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration provide 60-day comment periods to allow for public protest, most if not all will likely be taken off the books.

“Big government has been a big failure,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, commenting on the changes in a press statement on Thursday.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, my department is slashing duplicative and outdated regulations that are unnecessarily burdensome, waste taxpayer dollars, and fail to ensure safety. These are common sense changes that will help us build a more efficient government that better reflects the needs of the American people.”

Of the 20 actions taken at FMCSA, two are final rules and 18 are proposed rules that would either amend or rescind current regulations.

