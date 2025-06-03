Trump administration wants to cut FMCSA workforce by 7%

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s detailed budget request for fiscal year 2026 reveals plans to reduce the agency’s workforce by approximately 7% while the agency requests a slight increase in funding.

Published this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation to help appropriators in Congress establish next year’s funding bills, the request cuts FMCSA’s overall workforce by 89 “full-time equivalent” positions – a measure that accounts for part-time positions – while seeking a funding increase of roughly 2%, to $927 million, over last year’s enacted budget of $909 million.

Adding another $135 million in advance appropriations from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, FMCSA’s budget estimate for FY26 increases to over $1 billion.

“This budget provides the necessary resources for FMCSA’s dedicated workforce to uphold our safety mandate effectively and efficiently, focusing on core responsibilities, modernizing critical systems, and applying common sense principles to regulatory oversight,” according to the budget’s overview.



