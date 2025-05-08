CPAC wants Trump to overhaul FMCSA’s waiver regime

WASHINGTON — An organization that holds significant weight with President Donald Trump is pressuring the administration to ease restrictions for approving exemptions and waivers to regulations it says disproportionately hinder small trucking companies.

The Center for Regulatory Freedom (CRF), a project of the Conservative Political Action Coalition Foundation, also known as CPAC, has taken issue with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s requirement that exemption applications include a statement explaining “how you would ensure that you could likely achieve a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than, the level of safety that would be obtained in the absence of the waiver.”

The code of federal regulations under 49 C.F.R. §381 also states that exemption applications must also “include a copy of all research reports, technical papers, and other publications and documents you reference.”

These FMCSA waiver and exemption requirements are “far too restrictive, requiring excessive justification and public comment periods even for minor exemptions,” CRF contends in comments filed in response to the U.S. Department Transportation’s request for deregulatory recommendations.



