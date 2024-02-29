FMCSA considering ELD exemption from ‘inactive’ trucker

Federal regulators are considering an ELD exemption for a truck driver who claims his money would be better spent on other safety issues.

Arbert Ibraimi, a Chicago-area owner-operator, is requesting that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration relieve him of the ELD requirement until Oct. 9 because buying an ELD “is virtually only practical for companies that have multiple CMV’s,” he wrote in his October 2023 application, posted by FMCSA on Thursday. Ibraimi stated he would use paper logs to record his hours of service in the meantime.

Because he is a “one-man operation with limited funds,” the money, Ibraimi wrote, “could be invested in the safer operation of the organization by investing it in the monitoring of high safety standards” and “a safety management control system that the company would benefit more from in its beginning stages, e.g., training on current safety topics” such as automatic emergency braking.